Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Releases Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of LON:CBG traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 273.20 ($3.55). 1,841,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.28. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 179.83 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 564 ($7.34). The stock has a market cap of £411.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,732.93). 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
