CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CION opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $582.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.11. CION Investment has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CION Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 62,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

