Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

