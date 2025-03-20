Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

