Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Everi Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everi
In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
