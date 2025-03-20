Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

MPWR stock opened at $629.84 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $710.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

