Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,676 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average of $161.99.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

