UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.80.

TIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 841.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 888,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 794,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in UP Fintech by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,817,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,702 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

