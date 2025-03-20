Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 80.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,220.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.