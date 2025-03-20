Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 17,620 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $136,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.80 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

