iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,659,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

