Signaturefd LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3,643.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $4,587,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,537,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,741,751.02. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,001,039.90. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,093,670 shares of company stock valued at $294,812,710 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 1.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.