Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

