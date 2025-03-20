Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $785,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTIP stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

