Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,415 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,088,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $159,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,119 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.