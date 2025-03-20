William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Jabil by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,312,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 595.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 293,801 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

