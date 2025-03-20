Signaturefd LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HMC opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.