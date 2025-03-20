The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $145.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $128.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/1/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/29/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.99.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
