The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $145.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $128.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

