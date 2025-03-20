Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $106.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Best Buy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Best Buy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/28/2025 – Best Buy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/28/2025 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

2/27/2025 – Best Buy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,243. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.99%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

