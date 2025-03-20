Comparing China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) & Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking 11.39% 5.47% 0.46% Air China -0.26% -1.16% -0.13%

Risk & Volatility

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Air China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking $42.74 billion 0.44 $5.07 billion $0.91 4.74 Air China $21.01 billion 0.52 -$146.93 million ($0.09) -145.68

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Air China. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Minsheng Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. China Minsheng Banking pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air China pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

China Minsheng Banking beats Air China on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

