Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $7.21.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

