Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – March 20th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the leisure and entertainment industries, such as theme parks, casinos, hotels, and recreational facilities. These stocks tend to be cyclical, as their performance is often closely linked to consumer discretionary spending and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.31. 1,552,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,368. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.64. 1,847,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. 2,103,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 1,831,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 587,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

