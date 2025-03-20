Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 70,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 566,083 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 229,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 368,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

