DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $8,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,081.76. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,178 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

