Old Mutual Limited (OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on May 7th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Old Mutual Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 50.70 ($0.66) on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.23. The company has a market cap of £49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

About Old Mutual

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.