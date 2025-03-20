Old Mutual Limited (OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on May 7th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Old Mutual Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 50.70 ($0.66) on Thursday. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.23. The company has a market cap of £49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.
About Old Mutual
