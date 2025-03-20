Primecap Management Co. CA Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.18. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

