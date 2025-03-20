Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,191 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,647,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

