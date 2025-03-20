Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) Insider Sells A$220,000.00 in Stock

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Chiappini sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$220,000.00 ($140,127.39).

Black Dragon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Black Dragon Gold alerts:

Black Dragon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Black Dragon Gold Corp. operates as a junior mining company. It holds 100% interest in the Salave gold project with 5 mining concessions and associated extensions covering 662 ha, and an investigation permit covering another 2,655 ha located in Asturias, Spain; and 100% interest in the Marlee gold project with 3 permits covering 481 km2 located in the Yilgarn Craton area of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Dragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Dragon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.