Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,121 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,099,000.

VGIT stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

