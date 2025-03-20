Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TKO Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 156,446 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,816.50. The trade was a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.