Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in NU by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NU Stock Up 3.7 %

NU stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.