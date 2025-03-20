Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 486,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 306,145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,537,000 after purchasing an additional 932,956 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ARE opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

