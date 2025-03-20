Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

FLCB stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $22.17.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

