Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.4 %

NewMarket stock opened at $538.64 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $638.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

