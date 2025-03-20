Erik Alexander Alson Sells 32,728 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
TSE MEG opened at C$24.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.55.
MEG Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEG
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.