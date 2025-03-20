Q1 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore Lowered by Zacks Research

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

NYSE WTI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -6.78%.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.