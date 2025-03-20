Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

