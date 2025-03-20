Head-To-Head Review: Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) & Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifezone Metals and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.69%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 351.50 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 12.99 -$620,000.00 ($0.02) -7.65

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Pure Energy Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Pure Energy Minerals -172.39% -2.63% -2.61%

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.