Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,273 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 297,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAJL stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 million and a P/E ratio of 26.24. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

