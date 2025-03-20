Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Benitec Biopharma

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 27,502 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $301,971.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,981,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,639,340.50. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BNTC opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $367.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

