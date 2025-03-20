Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 120,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.