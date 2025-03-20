Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.06.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
