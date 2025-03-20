Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.