Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Immunome has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $683.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other Immunome news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 150,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

