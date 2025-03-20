Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

