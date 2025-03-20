Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,387 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $759.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

