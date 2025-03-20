Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $225.83 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

