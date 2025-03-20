PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.