Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

