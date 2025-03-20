The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells $136,329.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,378,734.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in St. Joe by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

