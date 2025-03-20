Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and traded as high as $26.13. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 16,114 shares traded.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

