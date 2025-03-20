Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28 and traded as high as C$7.30. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Buhler Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of C$181.50 million, a PE ratio of -176.04 and a beta of 0.19.

About Buhler Industries

(Get Free Report)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buhler Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buhler Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.